Jeremie Frimpong suspended for Celtic’s Betfred Cup clash with Ross County

Jeremie Frimpong was sent off in last season's Betfred Cup final
Jeremie Frimpong was sent off in last season's Betfred Cup final (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:29pm, Fri 27 Nov 2020
Defender Jeremie Frimpong is suspended for Celtic’s Betfred Cup tie against Ross County at Parkhead on Sunday.

Boss Neil Lennon hopes striker Leigh Griffiths will have recovered from a knee problem which kept him out of the Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague on Thursday night.

Mikey Johnston is not ready to feature after a long-term absence and James Forrest remains on the sidelines following ankle surgery.

Tom Grivosti has joined Ross County’s injury list after suffering a hamstring tear at Kilmarnock last weekend.

Jordan Tillson and Regan Charles-Cook both suffered heavy knocks at Rugby Park and are doubtful.

Ross Draper (calf), Michael Gardyne (ankle), Oli Shaw (groin), Carl Tremarco and Connor Randall (both hamstring) remain out but Iain Vigurs returns from suspension.

