Jed Wallace and Bartosz Bialkowski set to be fit for Luton clash
Millwall pair Jed Wallace and Bartosz Bialkowski are expected to be fit to face Luton on Tuesday.
The duo picked up injury niggles during their side’s win over Wycombe, with Wallace having a tight hamstring prior to the match but able to complete the 90 minutes on Saturday.
Bialkowski suffered a tight hamstring during the match and will be assessed ahead of the game against Luton but is expected to feature.
The Lions will also assess the fitness of forwards Mason Bennett and Kenneth Zohore ahead of the game.
Luton are waiting on news of James Collins’ condition.
The striker missed his side’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke at the weekend because of a possible case of Covid-19 and is likely to also be absent midweek.
Collins is expected to again be replaced by Danny Hulton, who started on Saturday but was unable to make an impact.
Tom Lockyer (ankle) and James Bree (knee) are expected to remain sidelined.