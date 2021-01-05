Jayson Molumby joins Preston on loan from Brighton
Preston have signed Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made three appearances for the Seagulls this season, making his Premier League debut as a substitute against Aston Villa.
His move to Preston will see him return to the Championship after he spent last season at Millwall, making 40 appearances and scoring once.
The deal is subject to ratification, but Molumby has permission from Brighton to play in Preston’s FA Cup tie away to Wycombe this weekend if selected.
Molumby told the Preston website: “I am really happy to be here. I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here, who I know quite well, and it was a no-brainer in the end and I am looking forward to getting started.
“Seani [Maguire] and Alan [Browne] speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and, in the end, I just wanted to get it done and I am really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team.”