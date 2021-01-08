Jayson Leutwiler leaves Fleetwood after contract not extended
11:17am, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Fleetwood goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has departed the club after reaching the end of his contract.
The Canadian joined Town in September on a short-term deal and has featured in 16 of 20 League One matches this season.
A statement on the club website read: “Town can announce Jayson Leutwiler has left the club following the expiration of his contract.
“The 31-year-old made 18 appearances this season after joining on a short-term deal following an injury to keeper Joel Coleman in September.
“Town have opted against extending his contract and would like to thank him for his service and wish him well for the future.”