Jay Matete doubtful for Fleetwood’s clash with Oxford
Fleetwood could be without Jay Matete for their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford on Saturday.
Matete went off in the 27th minute during Fleetwood’s 1-0 win at Shrewsbury on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old will recover in time.
Jordan Rossiter could also make his Cod Army return, after his injury recovery was held up after being required to self-isolate because of coronavirus.
However, goalkeeper Joel Coleman is set to remain sidelined, with Jayson Leutwiler likely to continue between the posts.
Oxford manager Karl Robinson will continue to be without Rob Atkinson after he suffered a recurrence of an existing injury in training.
This was the second time the centre-back has sustained a setback in his return from a groin injury.
Sam Winnall has returned to training but has suffered several niggles while trying to regain match-fitness, and could need a change in approach.
John Mousinho was named on the bench at Charlton on Tuesday following his injury, but could play a more significant role on Saturday.