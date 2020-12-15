Jason Tindall plays down Bournemouth pair’s bust-up in Wycombe win

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall was quick to play down the late bust-up between Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge during a 1-0 victory over Wycombe which took Bournemouth to the top of the Championship.

Having scored his sixth goal in six games, Stanislas reacted furiously after young striker Surridge opted to shoot rather than pass in stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium, with players from both sides needed to separate them.

“It’s not what you want to see but at the end of the day, no hard feelings,” said Tindall.

“I’ve spoken to them in the changing room just now and they’re fine. The passion probably got the better of the situation and it’s no different from what goes on up and down the country on training grounds every day.”

The Cherries had everything their own way on Saturday as they thrashed Huddersfield 5-0 but Wycombe proved stubborn opposition, even after having midfielder Alex Pattison sent off midway through the second half.

“I can’t be prouder of the boys,” said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

“You sit in the dressing room after that game and you feel so hard done by. I think the Bournemouth keeper made bigger saves than the Wycombe keeper tonight.

“He kept them in the game, 10 men changes it and with that amount of money on the pitch and talent against you, you need 11.

“It’s hard to look at because it’s a young kid, Alex Pattison, who’s not got a nasty bone in his body.”

Bournemouth struggled to create chances in the first half, though Ryan Allsop did save superbly from Dominic Solanke’s header in the fourth minute.

Wycombe remained disciplined and compact throughout the first half but were more adventurous after the break.

Garath McCleary produced a brilliant run and shot which was met with an equally impressive save from Asmir Begovic, before Pattison was sent off.

Bournemouth quickly capitalised as David Brooks raced to the byline and pulled the ball across goal for Stanislas to apply the decisive touch.

But Wycombe weren’t done and Adebayo Akinfenwa was denied by another excellent save from Begovic as he headed McCleary’s cross at goal.

“He’s performing week in, week out and the experience he gives the group is priceless,” said Tindall of his goalkeeper.

“It’s frustrating we didn’t score more goals but the one time we did show some quality we did score the goal that won us the game.”