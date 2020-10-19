Jason Lokilo pushing for Doncaster recall
Jason Lokilo is pushing to get back in the Doncaster starting line-up against League One leaders Ipswich.
The winger was back in the squad against Portsmouth at the weekend after a fortnight out with a hamstring injury, although he was an unused substitute.
Rovers’ 1-0 win at Fratton Park might see boss Darren Moore stick with the same team, although Doncaster were unbeaten in the league prior to Lokilo’s absence.
Rayhaan Tulloch, on loan from West Brom, continues to miss out with a hamstring problem, while Tyreece John-Jules is nursing a knock.
Experienced defender Stephen Ward continues to be absent for Ipswich.
The veteran Irishman has been sidelined with an Achilles problem and Myles Kenlock is expected to continue to fill in at left-back, with Town on a three-match winning run in all competitions in Ward’s absence.
Winger Keanan Bennetts, on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, came off the bench again against Accrington so should be involved once more.
Midfielder Flynn Downes (knee), striker James Norwood (hamstring), midfielder Cole Skuse (knee) and defender Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.