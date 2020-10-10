Jamille Matt hits hat-trick as Forest Green come from behind to beat Scunthorpe
Jamille Matt struck a stylish hat-trick to inspire Forest Green to a 4-1 League Two victory at Scunthorpe
The Iron took an early lead through Aaron Jarvis’ powerful strike, but Rovers grew into the game and two close-range finishes from Matt turned it around before the break.
The striker completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute before substitute Matt Stevens rounded off the rout.
Jarvis’ goal, fired low and hard down the middle in the ninth minute, came during Scunthorpe’s best spell of the game as their high pressing line meant the visitors struggled to find any fluency early on.
But, after Matt swept home from close range in the 25th minute after an initial shot had been blocked, Forest Green controlled the game.
The striker glanced home a header from a right-wing corner not long after the half-hour mark and his side were unlucky not to add a third via captain Carl Winchester’s audacious chip from halfway which bounced off the top of the bar.
A shot on the break by Abo Eisa, saved by Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee, was a rare sight of goal for Scunthorpe.
Matt completed his treble by hooking home a left-wing cross seven minutes from time before Stevens fired into the top corner with virtually the last kick of the game to put the seal on a convincing away win.