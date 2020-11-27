Jamie Walker expecting to face a different Alloa this weekend

Jamie Walker is anticipating a more exacting test for Hearts when they face Alloa for the second time this week.

The Jambos comfortably won 3-0 when the sides met in the Championship at Tynecastle on Tuesday night thanks to a powerful first-half performance.

Robbie Neilson’s side travel to the Indodrill Stadium for their Betfred Cup last-16-tie on Saturday and the 27-year-old attacker is preparing for a difficult afternoon.

Walker said: “Going to Alloa is going to be a totally different game than playing at Tynecastle.

“But as we showed in the first 30 minutes if we move the ball well and are ruthless in front of goal we can get a lead early.

“But as I said, it will be a tougher game than at Tynecastle so it is one we need to be up for and one we are looking forward to.

“It is obviously an artificial pitch, Alloa won’t be wanting to lose in the fashion that they did the other night so it will be a tough game, one that we need to start well. We need to be at it and hopefully we can win.”

Hearts have a rearranged Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park next month and Walker is eyeing up another long cup run.

He said: “That’s the objective, to win the match and we will be in the last-eight and one match away from Hampden (for semi).

“So it is one we are all looking forward to. We will need to work hard to win but we are confident going into the game.”