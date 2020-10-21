Jamie Vardy to miss Leicester’s Europa League opener because of injury
15:38pm, Wed 21 Oct 2020
Jamie Vardy is out of Leicester’s Europa League opener against Zorya Luhansk.
The striker remains sidelined with a calf problem while Caglar Soyuncu is out for up to three months with an abductor injury he suffered on international duty with Turkey and may still have surgery.
Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) are missing while Islam Slimani has not been included in the Foxes’ European squad.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Evans, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez.