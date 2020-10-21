Jamie Vardy to miss Leicester’s Europa League opener because of injury

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:38pm, Wed 21 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jamie Vardy is out of Leicester’s Europa League opener against Zorya Luhansk.

The striker remains sidelined with a calf problem while Caglar Soyuncu is out for up to three months with an abductor injury he suffered on international duty with Turkey and may still have surgery.

Wilfred Ndidi (groin), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) are missing while Islam Slimani has not been included in the Foxes’ European squad.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Evans, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Iheanacho, Perez.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Leicester

Preview

PA