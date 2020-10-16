Jamie Hamilton misses St Johnstone clash
17:05pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Jamie Hamilton will miss Hamilton’s Premiership game with St Johnstone on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Accies defender played for Scotland Under-19s when their game with England was abandoned after Scots coach Billy Stark tested positive for the virus.
Striker Andy Winter was also in the youth squad and will also miss out as he has to self-isolate, while Brian Easton (ankle operation) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) are still out.
Michael O’Halloran returns to the St Johnstone squad for the trip.
The striker missed both of Saints’ recent Betfred Cup ties with an ankle problem but has returned to training.
Boss Callum Davidson is waiting to see if new Israeli striker Guy Melamed has completed his quarantine protocol.