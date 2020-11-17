Jamie Allen grabs last-gasp equaliser for FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax v Notts County
FC Halifax v Notts County (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:51pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jamie Allen left it late before earning FC Halifax Town a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Notts County in the National League.

The Magpies took the lead after seven minutes when Elisha Sam controlled a through-ball from Jake Reeves before applying a cool finish.

Martin Woods saw his shot cleared off the line as Halifax pushed for an equaliser just before the half-hour.

The visitors looked like they would take all three points until Allen’s intervention with four minutes of added time played as he kept his cool to earn his side a draw.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA