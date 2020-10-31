James Wilson continues scoring streak as Paul Scholes’ Salford beat Oldham

James Wilson (centre) is on a scoring streak - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:16pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
James Wilson scored for the fifth home game in a row as Salford ground out a 2-0 win over local rivals Oldham at The Peninsula Stadium.

The former Manchester United striker poked home from close range midway through the first half, with Ash Hunter slotting a second to give interim boss Paul Scholes victory against his hometown club.

Scholes managed Oldham for an ill-fated seven games last year and, despite a lively start from the visitors for whom Cameron Borthwick-Jackson came close, it was again Wilson who broke the deadlock.

Top scorer Ian Henderson saw his effort blocked, and after a string of stunning strikes this season, Wilson was on hand for a simple tap-in.

Borthwick-Jackson then escaped with a booking for a reckless late lunge on Hunter.

Oldham had boss Harry Kewell back in the dugout after isolation, and looked dangerous after the break.

Callum Whelan could have levelled after beating the last man but bent just wide with the outside of his foot, and that proved costly as Henderson broke and teed up Hunter to slot home Salford’s second.

