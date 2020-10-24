James Wilson continues scoring run but Salford held by Crawley
Former Manchester United striker James Wilson scored for the fourth home game in a row but Salford were denied by Crawley in an entertaining 1-1 draw.
The in-form Wilson whipped a wonderful left-footer into the top corner against a lively Crawley side who struck a deserved equaliser through captain George Francomb.
Under torrential rain at The Peninsula Stadium, both sides enjoyed positive moments in a goalless first half, Jordan Tunnicliffe heading Crawley’s best chance straight at Ammies keeper Vaclav Hladky.
With Roy Keane again watching on, tempers briefly flared with three bookings in as many minutes, and the energetic Brandon Thomas-Asante wasted Salford’s best moments.
The goals came midway through the second half, Wilson’s stunner firing Paul Scholes’ men ahead but Francomb following up to grab his third of the season after Hladky could only parry into his path from Sam Matthews.
Crawley looked the most likely winners, Jake Hessenthaler flashing a half-volley inches wide and Hladky reacting brilliantly to keep out a deflected Matthews free-kick.