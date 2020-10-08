James Jones ruled out for Barrow by ankle injury
Barrow will be without James Jones as they host Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
The defender injured ankle ligaments during last weekend’s game at Carlisle and now faces a spell out of action.
Former Swansea striker Courtney Baker-Richardson is included in the squad after joining on Thursday.
Ex-Oldham and Blackburn midfielder Chris Taylor is also in contention to feature after playing against Leeds under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Monday.
Olatunji Akinola could make his Leyton Orient debut this weekend.
The 21-year-old defender joined Orient on loan on Tuesday from West Ham until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Orient boss Ross Embleton rung the changes for their EFL Trophy win over AFC Wimbledon in midweek.
But the manager could revert back to their line-up which lost to Cheltenham on Saturday.