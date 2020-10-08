James Gibbons to miss Port Vale’s clash with Carlisle
Port Vale will be without defender James Gibbons when they host Carlisle.
Gibbons came off with a hamstring problem during Tuesday’s 3-1 EFL Trophy win at Wigan and boss John Askey has said it looks like it could be a long-term issue.
Winger David Amoo, a former Carlisle player, had to be substituted early in the contest with a hamstring injury of his own which is thought to be less severe.
Gibbons’ fellow right-back Zak Mills is out due to a hamstring complaint as well, Manny Oyeleke and Harry McKirdy – another ex-Carlisle man – have also been sidelined, and Nathan Smith has been unavailable while self-isolating.
Carlisle’s Aaron Hayden is available for the match at Vale Park.
The defender was shown a straight red card in last weekend’s 1-0 derby win over Barrow at Brunton Park, but it was subsequently overturned after an appeal.
Joshua Kayode misses out as he is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.
Magnus Norman and Connor Malley made their Carlisle debuts in the 5-3 EFL Trophy loss at Sunderland on Tuesday.