James Collins returns to Luton contention following self-isolation
Luton will have James Collins available for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.
The striker has missed the Hatters’ last three games after testing positive for Covid-19, but could be in the squad after his self-isolation period has ended.
Harry Cornick could also be in contention after missing the 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with a groin problem.
James Bree and Dan Potts are also edging closer to a return although Wednesday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the pair.
Forest could be without striker Lewis Grabban after he was brought off during Friday’s 1-1 draw against Derby with a hip problem.
Anthony Knockaert came off the bench at half-time against Derby and could be pushing for his first start for Forest following his loan move from Fulham.
Jack Colback has struggled to get going at Forest and was not in the squad last time out but could be an option for manager Chris Hughton if he chooses to rotate the squad.
Defender Joe Worrall is expected to remain sidelined through injury.