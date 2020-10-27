James Collins returns to Luton contention following self-isolation

James Collins could return for Luton's game against Nottingham Forest
James Collins could return for Luton's game against Nottingham Forest - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:58pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Luton will have James Collins available for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The striker has missed the Hatters’ last three games after testing positive for Covid-19, but could be in the squad after his self-isolation period has ended.

Harry Cornick could also be in contention after missing the 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with a groin problem.

James Bree and Dan Potts are also edging closer to a return although Wednesday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the pair.

Forest could be without striker Lewis Grabban after he was brought off during Friday’s 1-1 draw against Derby with a hip problem.

Anthony Knockaert came off the bench at half-time against Derby and could be pushing for his first start for Forest following his loan move from Fulham.

Jack Colback has struggled to get going at Forest and was not in the squad last time out but could be an option for manager Chris Hughton if he chooses to rotate the squad.

Defender Joe Worrall is expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Luton

Preview

PA