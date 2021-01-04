James Brown joins St Johnstone on loan as Danny McNamara returns to Millwall

Danny McNamara (left) in action
Danny McNamara (left) in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:52pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

St Johnstone have welcomed James Brown to Perth on loan as he replaces departed Millwall team-mate Danny McNamara.

Republic of Ireland youth international McNamara was such a hit during his brief stint with Saints that New Den boss Gary Rowett opted to recall him from his scheduled year-long loan north of the border six months early.

But to soften the blow, the London outfit have now sent Brown to join Callum Davidson’s team until the end of the season.

The Dover-born defender arrives at McDiarmid Park with previous experience of playing in Scotland after joining Livingston on loan back in 2018 in between spells with Carlisle and Lincoln.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

St Johnstone

PA