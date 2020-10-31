Jamar Loza hits brace as King’s Lynn edge past Woking

Jamar Loza netted twice for King's Lynn
By NewsChain Sport
18:57pm, Sat 31 Oct 2020
Substitute Jamar Loza scored a late double as King’s Lynn came from behind to beat Woking 3-2 at The Walks in the National League.

The former Norwich striker equalised with nine minutes left with a low strike before drilling in the winner in the 88th minute.

Adam Marriott had put the Linnets, who went into the game on a four-match losing streak, in front in the 27th minute from Michael Clunan’s corner.

But Woking levelled five minutes before half-time when Kane Ferdinand nodded in a Matt Jarvis cross.

The visitors then went into the break ahead as Josh Davison got on the end of Tyler Reid’s delivery.

Loza’s late double ensured a dramatic turnaround for King’s Lynn while Woking’s winless run extended to three matches.

