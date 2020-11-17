Jamar Loza double earns win for King’s Lynn

Jamar Loza bagged a brace as King’s Lynn bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Barnet in the National League.

The Linnets, thrashed 5-1 at Sutton on Saturday, made an excellent start as they took the lead in the sixth minute, Loza firing into the bottom corner following a fine solo run.

The former Norwich striker went close to a second midway through the first half when his chip over keeper Scott Loach fell just the wrong side of the post.

Kairo Mitchell then missed a glorious opportunity to double the visitors’ lead as he was denied by Leach when clean through.

JJ Hooper fired a penalty over the bar for Barnet nine minutes before half-time and that miss proved costly when Loza notched his second on the hour, curling a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Hooper was denied by a superb save from keeper Archie Mair as King’s Lynn took the points.

