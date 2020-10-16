Jamaal Lascelles returns to Newcastle squad ahead of Manchester United game
Skipper Jamaal Lascelles will return to the Newcastle squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.
Lascelles has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, but is available once again, as is fellow central defender Fabian Schar, who started all three of Switzerland’s games during the international break after fearing he had aggravated a shoulder injury during the 3-1 victory over Burnley last time out.
Defenders Ciaran Clark (thigh) and Paul Dummett (tendon) and midfielder Matty Longstaff (also thigh) are expected to play for the under-23s on Monday, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), midfielder Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.
Anthony Martial and new boy Edinson Cavani will be absent for Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle, with captain Harry Maguire a doubt for Saturday’s match.
Martial begins a three-match ban for his sending-off in the 6-1 home humbling by Tottenham and Cavani has been in quarantine since signing for the club on deadline day.
Fellow new boy Alex Telles only joined up with the squad on Thursday after international duty with Brazil, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Facundo Pellistri, another deadline-day signing, is likely to be one for the future.
The United boss said Maguire will need assessing after picking up a knock before his sending off for England on Wednesday, while fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe is building his way up to fitness after a foot injury.
There has been no update on Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero after the out-of-favour trio were left out of United’s European squad.
Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Krafth, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Shaw, Telles, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Greenwood, James, Rashford, Ighalo.