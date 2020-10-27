Jake Young scores once again to earn Forest Green victory against Grimsby

Jake Young was the match-winner for Forest Green
By NewsChain Sport
21:16pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Forest Green teenage hot-shot Jake Young made it three goals in four games as Rovers beat Grimsby 1-0 to jump to third in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Mark Cooper’s Rovers nosed ahead after 24 minutes when Nicky Cadden fed Liam Kitching to pick out Young, who finished clinically inside the box.

Earlier, the game opened in frenetic fashion – Forest Green’s Cadden drilling a shot into James McKeown and former Grimsby striker Jamille Matt nodding over for Rovers.

Matt had a goal chalked off for offside as Rovers continued to dominate.

James Tilley conjured a late first-half opening for West Brom loanee Owen Windsor but Kitching blocked his strike.

Grimsby were quickly out of the blocks in the second half, with Tilley watching his close-range strike beaten down by Luke McGee as Jamie Pollock’s cross opened Rovers up.

Odin Bailey should have put Rovers 2-0 up when his scampering run saw his initial shot smothered by McKeown, but the Birmingham loanee contrived to turn the rebound over.

Terry Taylor was booked for diving in the Rovers’ box in the 90th minutes on a night of frustration for Ian Holloway’s side.

