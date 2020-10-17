Jake Young fires Forest Green to victory over Stevenage

Forest Green Rovers overcame Stevenage
Forest Green Rovers overcame Stevenage
By NewsChain Sport
17:18pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Jake Young’s first-half thunderbolt maintained Forest Green’s unbeaten start to the season as Rovers claimed a 1-0 home win over Stevenage.

The former Sheffield United  teenager  scored his first senior goal in league football as he fired a 23rd-minute strike beyond Jamie Cumming after Aaron Collins threaded him through.

Collins should have made it 2-0 to Forest Green after 30 minutes when he smashed the post from close in after Jamille Matt had chased down a lost cause.

Stevenage offered little in a tepid first half, with Arthur Read fizzing one effort over from distance.

The second period was a war of attrition.

Cumming did well to gather a deflected Udoka Godwin-Malife strike while Collins hit the post  for the second time for Rovers from a Josh March cross with 10 minutes to go.

Stevenage missed a late opportunity with Ross Marshall failing to get on the end of a loose ball in the box.

Prior to the match, Forest Green revealed one first-team player had returned a positive test for Covid-19.

As a result of the positive case, three further players will self-isolate for a fortnight.

