Jake Moult strike earns Altrincham win at Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
17:37pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
Jake Moult scored the only goal as Altrincham climbed into the Vanarama National League play-off places with a 1-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Matthew Kosylo wasted a wonderful opportunity for the Robins with 17 minutes on the clock as he burst clear but dragged an effort narrowly wide of the left post.

And again they created an opportunity in the 32nd minute when a superb ball from Kosylo just evaded Josh Hancock, who was unmarked in the six-yard box.

Altrincham went ahead after 39 minutes when Kosylo’s free-kick was chested down by Ritchie Sutton and Moult swept the ball into the net.

The second half saw far fewer chances with the Robins happy to protect their lead.

Dagenham had plenty of possession but struggled to create any clear openings.

