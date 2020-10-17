Jake Forster-Caskey ends goal drought to fire Charlton past Wigan
Jake Forster-Caskey’s first goal in almost three years earned Charlton a hard-fought 1-0 League One win over Wigan at The Valley.
Forster-Caskey last found the net for the Londoners with a brace against Rochdale in November 2017 – and his low driven free-kick in the 65th minute snuck past goalkeeper Jamie Jones’ left arm via the goalpost.
The midfielder had struggled to create anything with several direct free-kicks in the preceding hour of action, during which the Latics somehow did not take the lead when Joe Garner created space to blast wide from eight yards midway through the first half.
And the visitors could not believe that they were not awarded an equaliser with seven minutes remaining when Lee Evans hit the crossbar from inside the Addicks’ penalty area, resulting in the ball bouncing dangerously close to crossing the goal line.
Referee Ollie Yates ruled out a goal and subsequent appeals for a penalty, and Lee Bowyer’s side earned their second league win of the season.