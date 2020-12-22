Jake Carroll returns to contention as Motherwell take on Aberdeen

Jake Carroll in action for Motherwell
Jake Carroll in action for Motherwell (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:35pm, Tue 22 Dec 2020
Motherwell have Jake Carroll back in their squad to face Aberdeen following a long-term Achilles injury.

The left-back is not ready to start in the Scottish Premiership though after 10 months out.

Christopher Long (dead leg) remains out, while Trevor Carson is just short of a comeback from a knee injury. Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.

Aberdeen will be without Tommie Hoban after the defender went off with a tight hamstring at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Hoban will not be risked ahead of the busy schedule of games.

Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), Marley Watkins (hamstring), Tomas Cerny (knee) and Scott Wright (hernia) remain out for Derek McInnes’ team.

