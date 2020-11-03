Jake Buxton rues late Shrewsbury leveller as Burton denied victory

Burton boss Jake Buxton was disappointed with the manner of the late equaliser his side conceded as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury

Albion were closing in on victory thanks to a Kane Hemmings goal just before the hour until Daniel Udoh scrambled home an equaliser from a corner deep into stoppage time to leave the points shared.

Buxton said: “To concede in the manner late on is disappointing. There’s loads and loads of positives, but your mind brings you back to conceding again from a set play.

“The lads are on their knees in there. We’re disappointed with the manner we’ve conceded the goal.

“Loads of positives, some outstanding performances. We had a lot of work yesterday picking the lads up after the performance on Saturday but the lads came out of the blocks well, looked bright.

“You’re just disappointed with the decision to give the corner when we feel John [Brayford] has headed it straight back onto the lad’s head and then us not defending with the first contact when the ball comes into the box.

“But it’s been a problem for us for a long period of time.

“You pull the positives from it, a lot of good performances, the lads ran their legs into the ground again, they gave everything, but ultimately we didn’t keep the clean sheet, which we’re craving at the moment.”

Hemmings gave Burton the lead in the 59th minute, drilling in the rebound after Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne initially did well to deny Ryan Edwards.

Shrewsbury, having lost their four previous games, pushed for an equaliser and were eventually rewarded via Udoh’s close-range effort.

Shrews manager Sam Ricketts said: “I have to say I think it’s about time we had a little bit of luck, whether it was or wasn’t a corner, but we have had zero luck so far this season and hopefully now that’s the turning point.

“Whether it was or wasn’t a corner, I don’t know, but we’ve earned that luck because we’ve had no luck this season whatsoever in terms of referees’ decisions, cleared off the line, not scoring when we should do, injuries – another injury again tonight.

“But one thing I will say is you’ll be hard pushed to ever see a group of players give everything they’ve got in every single game and they earned the goal at the very end.

“It was the least they deserved because of their endeavour.

“We’ve had a few tricky results, not performances, but a few tricky results, but I think as a support all you can for is you want everything from your team, from your players, and they did that again.

“They pushed right until the 90 plus nine minute.

“We’ve had 15 shots again, seven on target, and it’s taken the last one for us to finally score a goal.”