Jake Buxton leaves bottom-side Burton after fourth straight loss

Burton confirmed the departure of manager Jake Buxton following the 4-3 defeat at home to Wigan.

Will Keane netted a late winner for the Latics to condemn bottom-of-the-table Albion to a fourth successive League One loss.

Buxton said: “I had a conversation yesterday with the owner which was a blunt conversation in terms of what was required from tonight’s match and that has not happened.

“That has not been the outcome we wanted as a football club, as an owner, a manager or the players and that is the end of myself as manager of Burton Albion.”

Buxton watched as his side led three times against the Latics through goals from John-Joe O’Toole, John Brayford and Kane Hemmings.

But they failed to hold onto the lead for longer than six minutes as Kyle Joseph netted a first senior hat-trick before Keane applied the killer blow with seven minutes remaining to leave Albion six points adrift of safety having played more games than their rivals.

Buxton added: “We have not won enough games all season. I think I have been given a fair crack in terms of the length of time I have had. Tonight was a game where we needed to win because a gap is appearing.

“I have done everything within my power whilst I have been in the job. It has been difficult times and I couldn’t have done any more in the position that I am in.

“I am a proud man. I have played as captain in front of the supporters and had the honour to manage this football club.

“I have an appetite to continue in the game. I believe I will be OK but it is a sad night because nobody wanted it to end like this but it has.”

For Wigan interim manager Leam Richardson it was a result which left his side only in the relegation places on goal difference.

He said: “To end the year on a win with four goals and young Kyle Joseph scoring a hat-trick is great for everybody involved.

“It was a team effort. All the players deserve the credit. Obviously Kyle will take the plaudits and so will Will Keane for getting the winner.

“We weren’t built up with the numbers that we have got to defend crosses and direct balls. We are built to play a certain way and the four goals we scored were quality for any level.”

Joseph, whose only other goal was at Sunderland at the start of December, was the standout performer, though.

Richardson added: “The harder you work the luckier you get. The first one might have come off his knee.

“Thankfully he has got things right and got his rewards. The second and third goals were fantastic finishes. The lads will keep him grounded now, though, myself included.

“He is still young and is work in progress. He still has a lot to learn but we will let him enjoy tonight because he deserves it.”