Jake Buxton felt Burton deserved more than a point against AFC Wimbledon

Burton boss Jake Buxton had mixed emotions as he saw his bottom-of-the-table Brewers have to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Buxton saw his side fall behind after 65 minutes as half-time substitute Ryan Longman put the visitors ahead with their only effort on target in the game.

Burton showed character to equalise less than a minute later, Kane Hemmings clinically finishing Colin Daniel’s cross via the inside of a post.

Seeing his side show an immediate reaction was something the Brewers boss was pleased with, along with the performance of an academy graduate in 18-year-old midfielder Ciaran Gilligan.

“It is tough” Buxton said. “You are pleased that we got a point at home and it stops the rot in a way of conceding sloppy goals and losing games.

“We are pleased about that but we thought we did enough to win the game.”

“When you go behind, again you think is it not going to be our day and when you concede a free-kick in the dying stages of the game, but we got a little bit of luck. I hope it is turning.

“The performances are getting better. We have shown a real tenacity in the middle of the park to put our foot in and also play and yet again an 18-year-old lad is showing players how to do it.

“I thought as a team we were excellent. We are showing character to come from behind and we have shown some good football.

“We didn’t do a great deal wrong today and I thought we deserved the three points.”

Glyn Hodges was happy with a point gained for his Wimbledon side in a game where he felt his side were a little below par.

“It is a point gained, definitely,” he said. “This is a hard place to come and we weren’t at our best.

“We weren’t as good as we were on Tuesday night when we didn’t get anything at Hull but it was a gritty performance.”

Hodges was pleased with Brighton loanee Longman’s third goal of the season but his main frustration was seeing his side unable to consolidate their lead, conceding so quickly afterwards.

“Ryan took his goal well. It wasn’t quite working first half and we changed it,” he added.

“Burton look to be in a false position and we know what this league is like. There are no easy games and you certainly aren’t going to get one here.

“We managed to get our noses in front and we are thinking can we stay there a bit longer and let the game settle down a bit.

“The longer we stay in front the more they would have had to push forwards and we might have caught them on the counter but take your hat off to them, it was a good response.”