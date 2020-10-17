Jake Buxton backs Kane Hemmings to continue finding the net

Jake Buxton expects Kane Hemmings to blossom as a Burton striker following his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers

The 29-year-old summer signing opened his account for the Brewers in the 79th minute with a close-range finish after Joe Powell’s corner from the right had created a goalmouth scramble.

That cancelled out James Daly’s 52nd-minute opener for Rovers after a mistake by Neal Eardley and earned Burton a deserved point from a match that only sprang to life in the second half.

Buxton said: “Kane has done more than we have asked of him in terms of his hold-up play and overall performances.

“I thought he was more of a fox-in-the-box from what I had seen before he joined us, but there is much more to his game than that.

“Now he is off the mark in terms of goals, it will give a huge boost to his confidence and I am sure more will follow.

“There were so many positives for us to take from the game. Unfortunately, we have made one defensive error in 95 minutes of football and at the moment we are being punished for every individual mistake.

“Other than that, we looked really solid and that starts with the shape of the team being right.

“The character shown by the lads after falling behind was great and we can now approach two home games with a really good away point under our belts.”

Daly’s goal came when he pounced on a poor back-header from Eardley to round goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara and slot into an empty net.

Rovers had chances to win the game late on, but were indebted to a flying save from Anssi Jaakkola after 69 minutes to keep out a sliced clearance from team-mate Cian Harries.

Rovers boss Ben Garner said: “We can play a lot better and there is disappointment among the players over the loss of two home points.

“We paid for a short period in the game where we sat back and invited pressure. We have talked about it in the dressing room and it is a lesson we need to learn quickly.

“Credit Burton for having a solid defensive shape and slowing the tempo of the game at every opportunity.

“We found it difficult to get going in the first half, which was partly due to not moving the ball quickly enough.

“But we improved after the break and got our noses in front. After Burton equalised we came again and had opportunities to get the winner.

“Still, it is seven points from our last three games and we can go to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night confident of building on a promising run.”