Jake Beesley set to miss Sunderland clash
Rochdale are unlikely to have striker Jake Beesley for the visit of Sunderland in the Sky Bet League One clash at the Crown Oil Arena.
Beesley needed stitches in a head injury sustained in the second half of Rochdale’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury on Saturday – their second away league victory in four days.
Centre-back Eoghan O’Connell, who returned for the Shrewsbury clash following illness, is likely to partner 18-year-old Brighton loanee Haydon Roberts in the heart of the defence once again.
Paul McShane (knock), Kwadwo Baah (ankle) and Stephen Humphrys (knee) are close to full fitness but will not be considered.
Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson will be forced into one change as they look to bounce back from defeat to Portsmouth.
Luke O’Nien will serve a one-match suspension after being dismissed in the 3-1 home loss to Pompey, with Tom Flanagan or Conor McLaughlin set to deputise.
On-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson and new signing Callum McFadzean are still waiting to make their debuts for the club.
Kosovo international defender Arbenit Xhemajli (knee) and fellow centre-back Morgan Feeney (hamstring) are long-term absentees.