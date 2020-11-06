Jacob Greaves signs new deal at Grant McCann’s Hull
16:14pm, Thu 12 Nov 2020
Hull defender Jacob Greaves has signed a new three-year contract.
The 20-year-old has made five appearances for the Tigers this season in a breakout year.
Greaves has been at his hometown club for the last 12 years and has impressed boss Grant McCann.
“Jacob has come on leaps and bounds over the last 12-14 months,” McCann told the club’s official website.
“The loan to Cheltenham was great for him – the physical battles of League Two, the demands of it, and he played in a good footballing team.
“The experience of that has carried on since coming back to us and he has started the season really well.”