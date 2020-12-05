Jacob Davenport grabs late equaliser to rescue Blackburn point at Brentford

Jacob Davenport’s late smash and grab strike salvaged a point for 10-man Blackburn in a 2-2 draw at Brentford

The substitute volleyed home from close range with three minutes left to deny the Bees a fourth straight win and maintain his side’s seven-game unbeaten run.

Joe Rothwell gave Blackburn the lead but Ivan Toney’s 14th of the season and Sergi Canos’ piledriver gave them the advantage, until the end.

It was a point celebrated by the Rovers bench who lost Scott Wharton through injury and skipper Darragh Lenehan for a straight red in an end-to-end first half.

Rothwell gave Blackburn the lead with a superb solo goal, picking up the ball outside the area and weaving his way past three Brentford defenders to curl home from just inside the box.

But the Bees levelled eight minutes before the break when Toney was hauled down in the box by Lenihan who saw red, Toney stepping up to stroke home from the spot.

Lenihan’s departure was the second blow for the visitors who saw their other centre back Wharton stretchered off after 15 minutes after falling awkwardly off the ball.

That gave the Bees the advantage and they made it count just after the hour mark when Canos cut inside from the left to rifle an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Rovers showed their intent two minutes in when Harvey Elliott’s low drive was parried clear by David Raya into the path of Rothwell, whose first time follow up was tipped wide by the keeper.

Their bright start was hampered by the Wharton injury, but it did not affect Tony Mowbray’s side as Rothwell struck four minutes later.

Brentford almost hit back inside five minutes when a training ground Mathia Jensen corner found Marcus Forss arriving late on the edge of the box only to drag his shot wide.

But the Bees did hit back from the spot after Toney was hauled down by skipper Lenihan, who was shown a straight red.

Toney skied a great chance to give the Londoners the lead just before the break after a probing run and pass from Canos as Brentford looked to make their advantage count.

Mowbray shuffled the pack at half time, bringing on another defender in Amari’i Bell, but it was largely one-way traffic as thew Bees probed for an opening.

It nearly came on 52 minutes when Jensen found space to turn on the edge of the box, but his dipping drive flashed just wide.

Rovers rode their luck moments later when Sam Gallagher controlled the ball with his hand in the box, but referee Oliver Langford waved away the penalty appeals.

The 2,000 home fans at the Brentford Community Stadium only had minutes to wait for the goal that gave their side the advantage, Canos making his own claim for goal of the season with a rising drive that gave keeper Thomas Kaminski no chance.

Brentford were happy to keep possession and choose the time to strike, and Josh Dasilva almost did that on the end of a patient build-up but passed his effort just past the post.

Substitute Bryan Mbeumo raced clear on 77 minutes and cut inside but his curling effort was always heading past the far post.

But in the end Blackburn’s patience paid off as they enjoyed one brief spell of attacking and Davenport had the final word.