Jack Wilshere open to Rangers move but no approach so far

Jack Wilshere would be willing to consider a reunion with Steven Gerrard if the Rangers boss decides to make a move for his former England team-mate, the PA news agency understands.

Wilshere is a free agent after agreeing to terminate his West Ham contract last week. Speculation has been running rife in Glasgow amid rumours he could be tempted north, with Gers reported to be interested.

But while no-one from Ibrox has yet been in touch with the 28-year-old’s representatives, Wilshere would be keen to hear what his boyhood idol Gerrard has to say.

A source close to the former Arsenal star told PA: “Rangers would be an option for Jack if there had been any contact. So far, however, there hasn’t been any.

“Jack thinks Rangers are a great club. They tried to take him on loan when Walter Smith was in charge back in 2010 just as he was starting out at Arsenal but he ended up going to Bolton.”

Wilshere has made no secret of his admiration for his former Three Lions skipper Gerrard.

When the former Liverpool midfielder announced his retirement back in 2016, Wilshere took to Instragram to pay tribute, writing: “As a kid growing up I wanted to be like him, it was a dream come true to line up next to him in an England shirt.”

Wilshere’s £100,000-a-week Hammers deal was cancelled last week after David Moyes deemed him surplus to requirements.

Jack Wilshere, left, in action against Hull in his final appearance for West Ham - (Copyright PA Wire)

His time at the London Stadium was blighted by injury, limiting him to just 19 appearances over two years.

However, he later took to social media to insist he had been overlooked despite having been “fully fit for large periods of time” at the club he supported as a boy.

His wage demands could yet prove an issue for Gers, although the Ibrox coffers have been swelled this week by £5million worth of fresh investment from Asia-based businessman Stuart Gibson.

Wilshere did admit in an interview with talkSPORT on Friday that he was looking to “something different”.

He added: “I am leaning towards that. Maybe LaLiga, Italy, something a little bit different that not many English players have done.

“At the same time, I am probably going to take a week or two to decide. I was in this position when I left Arsenal and if I have learnt anything from that, it is to take your time and make sure it is right for you.

“Not that I have regrets that I went to West Ham because in my head things would have turned out differently. But this time I am going to take my time and find something that suits me.

“I just want to be happy playing football again. When I first signed for West Ham and the first three games when I started, before I picked up a little injury, that was probably the last time I could tell you I was happy playing football.

“I want to go back on the pitch with a smile on my face and play 20-30 games a season where I am an important player for a team.”