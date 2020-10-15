Jack Taylor back from international duty as Peterborough host Oxford
13:50pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Jack Taylor returns for Peterborough for the visit of Oxford.
The midfielder missed last weekend’s win at Northampton as he was away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad.
Posh will be without young striker Ricky-Jade Jones, whose leg problem will keep him out for three months.
Midfielder George Boyd, who has made just one EFL Trophy appearance all season, this week had his contract terminated by mutual consent.
Oxford welcome back Joel Cooper from international duty with Northern Ireland.
The winger was an unused substitute for the 1-0 defeat away to Norway in the Nations League.
John Mousinho is back in training as he closes in on a return to action.
Winger James Henry will make the 500th appearance of his career.