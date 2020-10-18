Jack Ross satisfied despite stalemate

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross was content with their goalless performance against Ross County despite missing a chance to extend their gap over Aberdeen in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons’ own goalless draw away at Dundee United presented Hibs with the chance to move clear, but the difference between the sides remains two points.

A dominant opening spell threatened to see Hibs saunter to victory in Dingwall, but they dropped off the pace by the end of the first half.

Although they could not find a breakthrough, Ross was pleased with the way his side responded in the second half and happy to keep their generally good form going.

“I was critical of the players at half-time because I felt we started well but there were bits of the first half where we were sloppy and I reminded them of that,” Ross said.

“Although in the second half we didn’t create any clear-cut chances, we responded well.

“What we did do is keep our points total ticking over. Irrespective of the result, Saturday was never going to determine our season.

“That’s 14 competitive games and we have only lost two and that is pretty good.”

County boss Stuart Kettlewell believes his players found themselves with good opportunities but lacked the belief to make the most of them.

He plans to work on his side’s decision-making in the final third in the coming weeks in a bid to make them more clinical in front of goal.

Kettlewell also intends to improve their discipline after County ended a match with 10 men for the third time this season. Connor Randall was sent off with 11 minutes left after taking down Martin Boyle as he ran towards goal.

“The pleasing bit is that we’re getting into those areas of the pitch, we just need those final decisions to be on point,” Kettlewell said.

“We need to fine-tune them, and we’ll go away and work on that again this week.

“The only negative I would take away for us is that I would love to keep 11 men on the pitch.

“That’s something we need to address in all seriousness, we need to make sure that our discipline is right.

“I’m big on dealing with that first ball that gets cleared from a corner, we don’t and ultimately it results in another red card. It’s definitely something that we have to address.”