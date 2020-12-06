Jack Ross appreciates ‘brilliant contribution’ from Hibernian squad players

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross was delighted with the contribution of his wider squad during their 3-0 win at Motherwell

Lewis Stevenson returned from injury at Fir Park and Melker Hallberg set up Martin Boyle’s opening goal on the midfielder’s second league start of the season.

Hibernian’s substitutes also made a major impact, with Christian Doidge producing a classy finish two minutes from time and Jamie Gullan setting up Stephen McGinn to net his first Hibs goal deep in stoppage time.

Ross was without Alex Gogic and Sean Mackie because of minor injuries and Jamie Murphy went off with a tight hamstring but anyone that came in did their job well.

Ross told Hibs TV: “I’ve been fortunate, I have a brilliant group here and through the course of the season they have shown their willingness to be part of the group and do whatever they need to do to be part of things here. It’s a good thing to have as a manager.

“We had players playing who haven’t had a lot of game time, the likes of Melker and Drey (Wright) and obviously Lewis coming back from injury but their contribution was brilliant.

“And then you add in those that came off the bench and each and every one of them contributed. Very obviously in terms of Christian and Stephen scoring but Jamie with the assist.

“Jamie is in a good place, we are constantly cajoling him and encouraging him to grow in belief and believe he belongs at this level. He was terrific in everything he did.

“It’s always incredibly difficult for me not to pick Christian because he has been brilliant for me. His contribution to the team is not always obvious. And added to that, he has trained brilliantly this week.

“He was right at it when he came on, he looked sharp and fit, and I was delighted he got his reward with the goal.

“Stephen is a good player, he was brought in to give us that option that we might need at times and he undoubtedly helped us win that game. He has got quality, he has played at a good level and he understands the game.”

On Stevenson, who was back at left-back following an ankle problem, Ross added: “He had an eight-week period out and he came back in unbelievable condition.

“It’s testament to the work of my medical and performance staff but also his attitude. He came back in absolute top condition. He was excellent.”

Motherwell were left to rue referee Andrew Dallas’ decision to disallow what looked a good goal from Bevis Mugabi, who later hit the inside of the post with a header.

Tony Watt also missed two good chances but Well boss Stephen Robinson said the striker was far from disconsolate.

“He’s not and he shouldn’t be,” Robinson said. “He is getting into areas we want him to get into, creating chances.

“Strikers miss chances, it’s as simple as that. I have a lot of faith in Tony, he has been excellent since he came to the club. Keep getting in there and he will put them in.”