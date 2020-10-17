Jack Muldoon nets Harrogate winner as Barrow fail to lift absent boss David Dunn

In-form Harrogate striker Jack Muldoon struck the only goal of the game as Barrow failed to lift absent boss David Dunn’s spirits following his positive Covid-19 test.

Dunn, who had isolated all week with telltale symptoms, received the results of his test on Friday night.

And Muldoon’s fourth goal of the season piled on the misery for the former Blackburn midfielder by securing 1-0 home win in this meeting between the two teams promoted to the Football League last term.

With Dunn’s assistant Rob Kelly also required to quarantine, experienced defender Sam Hird and development coach Craig Rutherford took charge of the Cumbrians, who are still waiting for their first league triumph of the campaign.

Harrogate, meanwhile, picked up their first League Two home success on their return to Wetherby Road, with grass having now been laid to replace their artificial surface.

After Yoan Zouma had blazed an early point-blank chance over for the visitors following a Lewis Hardcastle corner, Harrogate went ahead from their first shot of the game in the 22nd minute.

A searching forward ball by home centre-back Will Smith caught Barrow napping defensively as Muldoon burst through the right channel.

He then finished confidently to beat Joel Dixon inside his near post from 15 yards.

With Barrow having only netted once in their last five contests on the road, it was Harrogate who continued to look the bigger goal threat after the break.

Dixon was called on to make smart saves to deny Lloyd Kerry and Muldoon.

But Barrow substitute Dior Angus missed the Bluebirds’ best chance to snatch a point at the death, firing into the side-netting when the ball dropped to him five yards from goal.