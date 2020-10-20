Jack Muldoon brace boosts Harrogate to third straight win
Newly-promoted Harrogate moved up to fourth in Sky Bet League Two after edging out mid-table Grimsby 2-1 at Blundell Park.
Jack Muldoon scored twice for the visitors – grabbing his fifth and sixth goals of the season either side of a James Tilley strike.
Harrogate, who have now recorded three straight wins, had their first handed to them on a plate via James McKeown’s loose clearance.
George Thomson picked up the pieces out wide before cutting back to Muldoon, who made no mistake with a firm right-footed finish.
That initial lead lasted just 45 seconds, however, as returning Grimsby winger Tilley found the bottom corner on the break.
Despite being pegged back, the Yorkshiremen regained the initiative and went into half-time 2-1 ahead after Muldoon once again found himself in the right place at the right time.
Upon the restart, strikers Montel Gibson and Virgil Gomis both took aim for Ian Holloway’s men.
At the other end, meanwhile, Josh Falkingham stung the palms of McKeown as Aaron Martin also sent one into the side netting.