‘It’s time to win a trophy’ – Moussa Sissoko urges Spurs to end 13-year drought

Moussa Sissoko says it is time for Tottenham to end their trophy drought after they booked their place in the Carabao Cup final.

It is 13 years since Spurs last lifted silverware, but they are now just one game away from putting that right following Tuesday evening’s 2-0 semi-final win over Brentford.

Sissoko scored the opening goal before Son Heung-min killed the game in the second half to earn Jose Mourinho’s team a Wembley date with either Manchester City or Manchester United on April 25.

The France midfielder has been part of a Spurs side that have knocked on the door for trophies over the last few seasons, but reckons his side are ready to take their chance this time.

“It’s time to win a trophy,” he said. “I think it’s been the time for many years but we always missed that kind of opportunity and now we want to take it.

“We have qualified for one final, I hope we are going to win it. There’s still plenty of games before that final and we can still do a lot of things.

“We are still in the race for the league, we’ve got the other cup to play, the Europa League as well and so there’s plenty of things to do with the team this season. Let’s believe in ourselves, let’s keep fighting and let’s try to win every game and see what we can do.

“Because we know what type of manager Jose is and what he did in the past, I think the chairman brought him here to win trophies and he’s tried to bring that mentality to the team.

“I will not say we didn’t have it before with the old manager but the team is working a lot on it and he pushes hard every day on it. Now it’s good that we reach the final, now we have to win it.”

Sissoko’s opener – a perfectly directed header – was his first goal since December 2019 and came via his first effort on goal of the season.

The 31-year-old has adopted a more defensive position under Mourinho, but would like to add more goals to his repertoire.

“Of course I would like to score more goals and make more assists but it depends on the system we are going to play,” he said. “This time it was one system – without the ball I was playing as a number six, but with the ball I was higher, another eight with Tanguy (Ndombele).

“That’s why I could be in front and make that run when (Sergio) Reguilon crossed for me and I scored. It’s easier to score when I get in the box than when I play as a number six.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has offered his support to Brentford’s Josh Dasilva, who saw red for a nasty challenge on the Dane.

Hojbjerg was left with a gash on his shin as a result of the tackle, which earned a red card after a pitchside review by referee Mike Dean.

Dasilva took to Twitter after the match to say: “Anyone that knows me, knows it was never intentional.. will learn from this.”

And Hojbjerg responded with: “Of course you didn’t mean it. So don’t worry. I’m a viking and I am fine. But… You owe me a new shin pad. You have a great future ahead @joshdasilva_. Be strong & keep working hard. Best of luck to you and your team. Big hug, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.”

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suffered a nasty gash at the hands of Josh Dasilva (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite the injury, Mourinho said Hojbjerg did not want to be taken off.

“It was for sure a bad tackle because he is bleeding a lot and the shin-pad is broken,” the Portuguese said. “That is football.

“Dasilva is a young guy and a good player so in the heat of the game there is nothing to be critical of.

“Mike Dean made the decision on VAR so everything is fine and correct.

“Pierre has a big cut but he didn’t even want me to play (Japhet) Tanganga in the last five minutes so I believe he can be OK for the weekend.”