Italian World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies, aged 64
Italian World Cup-winning striker Paolo Rossi has died, aged 64.
His death was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning by Italian TV channel RAI Sport.
Presenter Enrico Varriale said: "Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us.
"Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.
"RIP dear Paolo."
The cause of his death is not yet known.
The former Juventus and AC Milan forward lifted football’s greatest prize in 1982 and also collected the Golden Boot as top scorer.
As well as his nine World Cup goals, Rossi also won two Serie A titles, scoring 134 goals in 338 club games.
But he will remain most famous for his six goals at the 1982 World Cup, specifically his hat-trick in Italy’s 3-2 win over Brazil in the quarter-finals.
He then went on to net both goals in his side’s 2-0 win over Poland in the last four, before breaking the deadlock in the final as Italy saw off West Germany 3-1.
His wife Federica Cappelletti posted a photo of them on social media along with the caption: "There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing...."