It would be ‘ridiculous’ for any Celtic fans to want rid of Lennon – Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths insists it would be “ridiculous” for any Celtic fans to want rid of Neil Lennon.

The Hoops boss and his players are under the spotlight after losing to Rangers and AC Milan before drawing 3-3 with Aberdeen on Sunday.

The draw at Pittodrie ultimately meant the Parkhead club – chasing their 10th-successive title – dropped six points behind Premiership leaders Rangers having played a game less.

Lennon believes the majority of Celtic supporters are behind him but some disgruntled Hoops fans on social media and in radio phone-ins want to see change.

Celtic striker Griffiths, speaking ahead of the Europa League clash with Lille in France on Thursday night, said: “We are only two points off where we were last season at this stage.

“For people to come out and call for the manager’s head is madness to be honest.

“We are still going for a treble from last season and again we qualified for the Europa League. So for them to call for his head is ridiculous.

“You are going to get pressure at a big club and just because we have had a couple of bad results doesn’t mean the whole world is coming to an end.

“The most important thing is we are all together, fighting for the same cause and we go again on Thursday.

“I think the results will change, I don’t think the performances have been too bad.

“There is still a long way to go in the season – we are only in October.

“There is a long way to go, a lot of games to go. Teams will drop points.

“We need to keep calm, keep focused and see each game as it comes.”