Ismaila Sarr boosts Watford ahead of Blackburn battle
Ismaila Sarr will be available for Watford when they host Blackburn.
The 22-year-old forward, who was heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League during the transfer window, has only made two appearances for the Hornets so far this season and was rested against Derby at the weekend following his return from international duty.
Watford boss Vladimir Ivic also thinks William Troost-Ekong (hamstring) could be fit to play. The defender had his debut cut short against the Rams and had to be replaced midway through the second half.
Strikers Troy Deeney and Andre Gray plus midfielder Will Hughes are all close to returning for the Hornets.
Blackburn were down to the bare bones against Nottingham Forest on Saturday but have players returning for the trip to Vicarage Road.
The likes of Joe Rankin-Costello (hamstring), Derrick Williams (concussion), Joe Rothwell, Barry Douglas, Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull and Harvey Elliott were all unavailable against Forest.
Holtby is set to return alongside the options of new signings Douglas, Trybull and Elliott.
Playmaker Bradley Dack is still around a month away from being back in contention, while winger Elliott Bennett had surgery on his ankle earlier this week and will be a long-term absentee.