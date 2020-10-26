Ipswich without Jon Nolan for Gillingham clash
15:17pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Ipswich will be without Jon Nolan for the visit of Gillingham.
The midfielder is suspended following his red card in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Lincoln.
Striker Kayden Jackson remains absent as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.
Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse, Kane Vincent-Young, Tristan Nydam, James Norwood and Aaron Drinan are still out injured.
Connor Ogilvie misses out for Gillingham after he was sent off at the weekend.
Ogilvie serves a one-match ban after seeing red for two yellow cards in the 2-0 defeat by Fleetwood.
Boss Steve Evans does not expect to have any of his injured players back in time for the trip.
That means Kyle Dempsey, Tom O’Connor, Jacob Mellis and Vadaine Oliver remain on the sidelines.