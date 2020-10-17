Ipswich remain top of League One after comfortable win over Accrington
Red-hot Gwion Edwards kept Ipswich top of Sky Bet League One after a 2-0 win over Accrington.
The midfielder’s fifth goal of the season helped maintain the Tractor Boys’ unbeaten start to the campaign.
Freddie Sears also netted as Stanley drop out of the top six after missing a series of chances in the first half, Colby Bishop firing the best wide.
Ipswich were sloppy but created the first opening when Sears was denied by Toby Savin.
Matt Butcher shot tamely at Tomas Holy and Ipswich survived a major scare after 19 minutes when Bishop fired wide after Holy’s clearance hit Andre Dozzell.
Accrington dominated much of the first half and Holy turned Tariq Uwakwe’s drive behind.
The hosts, without a recognised striker due to injury and illness, were disjointed but made Stanley pay for failing to take their chances after the break.
First, Sears slipped in Edwards and the in-form midfielder found the bottom corner after 55 minutes.
Sears then sealed victory with 19 minutes remaining, stylishly clipping Judge’s pass over Savin,