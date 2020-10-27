Ipswich manager Paul Lambert given one-match touchline ban for improper conduct
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert will serve a touchline ban after accepting a Football Association charge of improper conduct.
Lambert will be in the stands at Portman Road for the Sky Bet League One visit of Gillingham on Tuesday and has been fined £1,000.
The Town boss was shown a red card by referee Kevin Johnson at the end of Saturday’s defeat 1-0 Lincoln after venting his frustrations at the official.
Lincoln won through Jorge Grant’s penalty after Aristote Nsiala brought down Brennan Johnson.
A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “Ipswich Town FC’s manager, Paul Lambert, has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £1,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.
“He used abusive and insulting language towards a match official on the field of play at full time of the EFL League One fixture against Lincoln City FC on Saturday 24 October 2020 and his behaviour amounted to improper conduct.”
Town and Lincoln have also been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion following Jon Nolan’s dismissal for a foul on Harry Anderson in injury time.
Both clubs have until Thursday, 29 October to provide a statement of defence.