Ipswich assistant boss Stuart Taylor hails Teddy Bishop’s contribution

Ipswich assistant manager Stuart Taylor heaped praise on Teddy Bishop after the midfielder’s fourth goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win over Gillingham.

As the game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Bishop’s superb 86th-minute curling effort from Stephen Ward’s cross secured all three points at Portman Road.

Taylor, who was standing in for Paul Lambert while the Town boss awaits results of a coronavirus test, said Bishop is adding goals to his game this season.

“He’s chipped in with more goals this season but certainly since we’ve come into the football club, we’ve recognised the quality he’s got on the ball in terms of driving at people in that final third,” Taylor said.

“He’s been absolutely superb and this season he’s turning that into a few goals for himself and the team.”

Taylor also praised the young centre-back pairing of Arsenal loanee Mark McGuinness and Luke Woolfenden, who were playing together for the first time, with the former making his debut.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, we know about how they (Gillingham) go about their job,” he said.

“Set-pieces are massive, part of their play and getting balls in the box and asking questions of our defenders, and I thought our defenders answered every question tonight.

“I thought they were fantastic, two young kids at the back, a real professional performance from us and we deservedly got a win.”

Gills manager Steve Evans, who was forced to hand 18-year-old goalkeeper Joe Walsh his professional debut after an injury to Jack Bonham in the first half, said his side deserved to win.

He said: “The first half was a disciplined performance with good organisation, a good shape. They made one good chance that the boy should probably score but also we were changing goalkeepers and different things.

“But we get through to half-time and we said ‘More belief, let’s go and take them on’, they’re under pressure to get promoted here.

“I think second half, one team played all the football, one team made all the chances, one team deserved to win, one team got all the decisions. But we have to just ride it out and go again tomorrow.

“There’s three or four chances, we’ve hit the post right at the end as well. I think there’s a lot of good players out there who have played well and given everything.

“Listen, Ipswich are a good team, full of quality players but I think they were second best for long spells tonight.”