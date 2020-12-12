Inverness extend unbeaten league run to three games with Dundee draw

Jordan McGhee scored a late equaliser for Dundee (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:24pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
Inverness extended their unbeaten Scottish Championship run to three games after drawing 2-2 at home to Dundee.

Centre-back Liam Fontaine bundled the ball home in the 37th minute after Jordan McGhee rattled the crossbar from Charlie Adam’s corner.

Inverness turned the match in their favour with two goals in three second-half minutes when Robbie Deas smashed home the equaliser before James Keatings found the bottom corner with a fine finish with 15 minutes remaining.

But Dundee earned a point when Declan McDaid’s cross was brought down by Osman Sow for McGhee to fire home with eight minutes left.

Soccer

Inverness

PA