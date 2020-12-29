Inverness battle back to draw with Dunfermline

Inverness came from behind to secure a creditable 1-1 draw with Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

Kyle Turner’s curler put second-placed Dunfermline ahead in the 23rd minute.

Shane Sutherland struck the crossbar and then twice tested keeper Owain Fon Williams as Caley Thistle sought a response.

Inverness were forced into a change at half-time, Aaron Doran withdrawn having suffered a head injury in the first period, but they drew level in the 67th minute through Miles Storey’s long-range strike.

Iain Wilson and Lewis Mayo went close for Dunfermline in the closing stages but they could not find a winner.

