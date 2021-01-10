Inter Milan miss chance to close gap on Serie A leaders after Roma draw

Gianluca Mancini’s late header earned Roma a 2-2 draw as Inter Milan lost ground in the Serie A title race.

Mancini glanced home a header from Gonzalo Villar’s cross with four minutes remaining to earn the hosts a draw and leave Inter three points adrift of city rivals AC Milan at the top of the table.

Two goals in seven second-half minutes from Milan Skriniar and Achraf Hakimi had turned the game Inter’s way after Lorenzo Pellegrini’s deflected opener for Roma. But Mancini’s late leveller kept third-placed Roma three points behind Inter.

Juventus are up to fourth after a 3-1 home win over 10-man Sassuolo, who had Pedro Obiang sent off in first-half stoppage-time.

Milan Skriniar celebrates scoring for Inter (AP)

The hosts soon capitalised on their numerical advantage when Danilo opened the scoring after 50 minutes, but Sassuolo equalised through Gregoire Defrel shortly afterwards. Late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured victory.

Tiemoue Bakayoko headed a stoppage-time winner as Napoli snatched a 2-1 victory at Udinese.

Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 15th minute after VAR awarded the visitors a penalty after a blatant foul on Hirving Lozano was missed by the on-field officials.

Udinese equalised through Kevin Lasagna before half-time but Bakayoko, on loan from Chelsea, won it late on.

Lazio piled more misery on Parma, who dropped to 19th in the table after second-half goals from Luis Alberto and Felipe Caicedo.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal of the game as Fiorentina won 1-0 against Cagliari while Verona kept up their bright start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Crotone, who are now bottom.

Cadiz ended a five-game winless streak by defeating 10-man Alaves 3-1 in LaLiga.

Alex Fernandez put the promoted club ahead in the 15th minute but Joselu soon equalised for Alaves from the penalty spot. Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Negredo struck in the second half following Tachi’s 50th-minute red card for the visitors.

Jose Luis Morales scored a goal and set up another as Levante rallied in the second half to fight back and defeat Eibar 2-1.

Takashi Inui put the visitors ahead shortly after half-time but Morales set up Gonzalo Melero’s equaliser in the 65th minute and scored the winner 10 minutes later.

Carlos Soler’s 76th-minute strike earned Valencia a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid.

Stuttgart won for the first time in four Bundesliga matches as they cruised past 10-man Augsburg 4-1.

Nicolas Gonzalez scores for Stuttgart (AP)

Stuttgart, without a victory since thrashing Borussia Dortmund 5-1 last month, took control of the game with goals from Nicolas Gonzalez and Silas Wamangituka.

Marco Richter halved the deficit for the hosts right at the start of the second half but Gonzalo Castro’s volley restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion just after the hour.

Richter was then sent off in the 77th minute and substitute Daniel Didavi scored late on to seal a comfortable success.

Reinhold Yabo’s second-half strike gave Arminia Bielefeld a 1-0 home victory over Hertha Berlin.